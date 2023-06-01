Thursday, June 1, 2023, 00:32



| Updated 07:38h.

Two candidacies compete in the elections for older brother of the Brotherhood of Vera Cruz called by this religious institution for Sunday June 25. In the offices of the brotherhood, the documentation corresponding to two candidates has already been presented; on the one hand, that of Luis Melgarejo Armada, the current older brother who has been in charge of the brotherhood since June 2021 and, on the other, that of Victoria López Salueña, who held the position of waitress of Vera Cruz on the representative board of the Brotherhood from 2016 to 2018.

The Brotherhood of the Vera Cruz annually celebrates an ordinary general meeting in which, among other items on the agenda, the management report and the activities report corresponding to the last financial year are presented to the brother brothers; and the accounts of the institution corresponding to the fiscal year of the previous year are also presented for approval. The ordinary session of this council will take place on the morning of Sunday, June 25, starting at half past nine in the morning, in the Council Hall. Previously, the Eucharist will be celebrated in the basilica.

The last item on the agenda of the convocation of the town council includes the holding of elections to preside over the brotherhood, which will be held in the cloister of the basilica, without interruption, from half past four in the afternoon until eight. The start and end times for voting, as well as the polling place, are set apart from the rest of the items on the agenda, following the current regulations for these cases determined by the Diocese of Cartagena.

The term for the presentation of candidatures opened on May 25 and will remain open until June 5; as established in the statutes of the Royal and Illustrious Brotherhood of the Vera Cruz. The proclamation of the candidacies will take place two days later, on June 7.