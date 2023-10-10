Now that violence is exploding in Israel and Gaza, it is important in the Netherlands not to think in black and white and to prevent escalation. “We are not against the Palestinians,” said a representative of the Israeli voice. “The images of Israeli deaths are also gruesome,” says the Palestinian. A conversation in search of glimmers of hope in a bitter conflict.
