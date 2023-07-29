US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement that Blinken stressed, during a phone call with President Mohamed Bazoum, the second within days, that “the United States will continue to work to ensure the full restoration of constitutional order and democratic rule in Niger.”

Blinken also praised “Bazoum’s role in enhancing security not only in Niger, but in the wider West African region.”

In a separate call with former Nigerien leader Mohamed Issoufou, Blinken expressed concern about Bazoum’s continued detention.

He told ISFO that he “regrets that those detaining Bazoum are jeopardizing years of successful cooperation and hundreds of millions of dollars in aid” for Niamey, according to Miller.

Likewise, Blinken spoke with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna about the situation in Niger, stressing the need to make “efforts to restore constitutional order” in this country.