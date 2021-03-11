Two California community banking companies have agreed to tie the knot in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $21.3 million.

Plumas Bancorp said Thursday it plans to acquire the $182 million-asset Feather River Bancorp. The bolt-on transaction would give the $1.1 billion-asset, Quincy, Calif.-based Plumas a foothold in Yuba City, home to Feather River’s sole branch.

Yuba City is the county seat of Sutter County, where big banks control about 60% of the $2.3 billion deposit market.

The deal logic is simple. The combination would pair Feather River’s deep knowledge of the local marketplace with the “superior products, services and support” of a larger institution, CEO Julie Moorhead said in a press release.

“Gaining access to Plumas’ network of offices and extensive product lines allows us to expand our footprint and offerings beyond the Yuba-Sutter communities we have served for the past 13 years,” said Moorhead, who is expected to continue at Plumas after the merger closes in the third quarter.

Moorhead is a lifelong Yuba City resident with 42 years of local banking experience. She joined Feather River in 2008, the year it was founded.

“Bringing together the team of local experts at Bank of Feather River with Plumas Bank’s technology and small-business expertise offers even greater services for the Yuba City marketplace,” CEO Andrew Ryback said in the release.

Plumas is making a practice of expanding by small, measured steps. Over the past five years, it has purchased branches in Redding, Calif., and Carson City, Nev. Plumas has also opened a branch in Reno, Nev., and a loan production office in Klamath Falls, Ore.

The combined company would operate 14 branches in northeastern California and western Nevada.

Plumas, which reported a $14.5 million profit in 2020, predicted acquiring Feather River would be 8% accretive to earnings in 2022. Given the modest cost, tangible-book-value dilution is estimated to be 3%, with an earn-back period of less than two years.

Feather River earned $2.1 million in 2020 and reported zero net charge-offs or nonperforming loans at Dec. 31.

Under the terms of the deal, Feather River shareholders would receive $17.42 in cash or 0.6295 Plumas shares for each Feather River share. Feather River shareholders would own about 10% of the combined company and one Feather River director will be invited to serve on the merged board.