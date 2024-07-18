Kamikaze drones launched against Israel from Lebanon made with parts purchased from Spain. The Civil Guard, in collaboration with the German police, has arrested four people, three of them last Monday in Barcelona and Badalona, ​​as alleged members of the Hezbollah logistical structure in Europe that was responsible for supplying the essential components for the manufacture of these unmanned aerial vehicles to this pro-Iranian Lebanese militia that it uses in its attacks against the Jewish State, according to information provided this Thursday by the Ministry of the Interior. Among those arrested in Spain are two businessmen of Lebanese origin and Spanish nationality who used several companies, including a toy company, to camouflage their activity.

Investigators estimate that since this plot began operating in 2022, it has acquired parts with which the terrorist group has been able to manufacture more than a thousand of these drones. At the time of their arrest, the group had a large amount of material stored in Spain for shipment, including more than two hundred electric motors and 12 tons of resins and hardening substances, key to forming the fuselage, wings and moving parts to build new devices capable of carrying explosive loads. The Civil Guard considers this operation the biggest blow so far dealt in Spain to Hezbollah, a powerful Shiite organization that has between 50,000 and 100,000 militiamen and controls a significant part of Lebanese territory.

Among the three arrested in Barcelona is FAH, aged 38, who lived in the centre of Barcelona – where he was arrested on Monday – and a second businessman, also of Lebanese origin and Spanish nationality. Both were listed as partners or directors of several companies, including three that, according to sources close to the investigation, were allegedly used to cover up the shipment of propellers, bearings and motors to Lebanon. Among these companies, one had the purpose of selling toys. The third arrested, aged 48 and of Lebanese nationality, was in an irregular situation in Spain and allegedly collaborated with them.

The National Court judge Santiago Pedraz has ordered the first of them to be sent to prison, and has ordered the release with precautionary measures for the other two arrested pending the analysis of the documentation and the computer equipment seized to determine the role that both played in the plot. In Germany, where the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) have participated in the investigations, a fourth alleged member of the group, aged 34, has been arrested.

The operation that led to the arrest of all of them began in January 2023, when agents of the Civil Guard’s Information Service (specialized in the fight against terrorism) detected the transaction of suspiciously high quantities of materials and components suitable for the construction of these unmanned aircraft by the companies managed by two businessmen. The trip of one of them to Germany caused the investigation to extend to this country and the activation of the international cooperation mechanism that made it possible to verify that, among the different routes that the plot supposedly used to send the components to Lebanon, some passed through the European country.

The plot acquired the parts – from propellers and motors to bearings and devices for remote guidance – from companies that manufacture model aircraft components in Spain and in other countries in Europe and the rest of the world, always in large quantities and under the cover of the toy company. After stocking up and through another company dedicated to transport, they were sent to Lebanon by different routes, many of them land, where Hezbollah was responsible for assembling the drones and loading them with explosive material.

The Interior Ministry points out that among the remains of such devices launched by this terrorist group in recent months against Israel – on July 4, the largest attack since the beginning of the Gaza conflict, they launched 20 of these aircraft along with 200 rockets – “pieces like those acquired by the neutralized structure” have been found. In June, the militia itself also boasted that one of its drones flew over one of the most strategic points of the Jewish State, the port of Haifa, located more than 30 kilometers from the border, without being intercepted. “The threat of these unmanned aircraft, which can carry several kilograms of explosives, is very high, since, due to their small size, low flight profile and the orography itself, they are capable of carrying several kilograms of explosives.” [entre Líbano e Israel] make their early detection and neutralization difficult,” the Civil Guard highlights in its note.