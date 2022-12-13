Two buses collided in the Kovrovsky district of the Vladimir region on Tuesday, December 13, four people were injured. This was reported by the source of Izvestia.

According to him, three of the victims were hospitalized. The passenger, who was injured, was sent for outpatient treatment.

The accident happened around 07:45 in the Kovrov district.

According to preliminary data, two buses were traveling in the same direction.

The culprit and causes of the accident are being established.

Another accident involving a bus occurred in the Vladimir region on Tuesday on the Vladimir-Murom highway.

The bus was traveling from Vladimir to Gus-Khrustalny, there were 37 people in the cabin. Initially, 12 people were injured. At the same time, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region reports ten victims.

Several victims were hospitalized, one of them in serious condition.

The press service of the regional head office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that the bus driver lost control and drove into a metal fence.