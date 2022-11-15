Two buildings collapse in France, leaving one person dead

A body was found on Sunday in the rubble of two buildings that collapsed the day before in the center of the French city of Lille (northern France).

Everything indicates that it would be the body of a 45-year-old man, who had been lent an apartment for the weekend in one of the buildings that collapsed.

“The body was taken to the forensic institute,” said fire brigade lieutenant colonel Stéphane Beauventre.

The two adjoining buildings, both with three floors and one of which was under construction, collapsed on Saturday in the heart of Lille.

Most of the residents had been evacuated after one of them noticed that one of the buildings had moved.. The Lille public prosecutor’s office opened an investigation.

