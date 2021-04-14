The teaching unions UTE and Ademys began on Wednesday a work stoppage in the City to demand the “temporary suspension of the presence” of the classes, in the face of the increase in coronavirus infections, while the Buenos Aires union Udocba also called for a measure of force in the province of Buenos Aires.

“We demand that Horacio Rodríguez Larreta temporarily suspend his presence in CABA. Health and life are a priority,” said the Union of Education Workers (UTE-Ctera) in the call for the strike.

“The temporary suspension of face-to-face classes in the City of Buenos Aires is until it stops growing this madness of contagions and there are beds (intensive therapy) “, highlighted the union secretary of Ctera and deputy general secretary of UTE, Eduardo López.

For its part, the Middle and Higher Education Teaching Association (Ademys) expressed itself along the same lines in a statement: “We stopped in front of to the brutal increase in cases, the collapse of the health system, the rise in infections in children from 0 to 10 years old, and the collapse of public transport “.

From that guild they also summoned a mobilization in a caravan by cars at 12 o’clock, from the National Congress to the Pizzurno Palace – headquarters of the Ministry of Education – together with Suteba and other sections.

Eduardo López, union secretary of Ctera and deputy general secretary of UTE. Photo Lucia Merle.

In addition to the suspension of classes, Ademys requested a “massive vaccination plan for the entire population, equipment and connectivity for teachers and students, emergency admission for unemployed and / or precarious families, and no dismissed teachers.”

To the claims, Ademys reported the death of a 22-year-old student who was in the second year of the Antonio Berni Art Guidance Baccalaureate in Almagro.

“I had been hospitalized for weeks after the covid complicated a pre-existing kidney failure, “they explained in the statement.

Finally, from the Union of Teachers of the province of Buenos Aires (Udocba), one of the unions that makes up the Teaching Unit Front, also called for a 24-hour strike for this Wednesday, while another union questioned the force measure.

Udocba, the guild led by Miguel Diaz, deemed it necessary “to return immediately to virtuality to stop the transmission of the virus” in the framework of the second wave of the pandemic.

At this point, he understood that “there is no political will to make the fundamental decision that this reality requires,” in reference to a suspension of attendance.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Argentine Teachers Union (UDA) Buenos Aires Province Section, Edith Contreras, warned that “unemployment is a direct action measure that should be the last ratio, especially in a pandemic context.”

The voice of governments

The Buenos Aires Ministry of Education presented a report on Tuesday with the new data on infections within the classrooms.

The hard numbers of the district mark that, from March 17 to April 12, schools reported 5,006 infections of covid-19. They represent only 0.71% of the total number of people who attend schools, including students, teachers and assistants (700,518 people in total). This is seven cases per thousand.

According to the district authorities, these statistics “confirm that the school does not cause contagion”And that is why the district does not analyze the interruption of the current class scheme with face-to-face attendance and protocols.

For its part, the Buenos Aires Government announced the creation of a crisis committee made up of health, educational authorities and teachers’ unions, which will evaluate from this Thursday if in the districts most affected by the coronavirus face-to-face classes are suspended or restricted.

Both the Minister of Health, Daniel Gollan, and his vice, Nicolás Kreplak, had hinted that presence could be “reduced” due to the rise in infections in the largest district in the country.

LGP