Two twin brothers from Brazil underwent gender reassignment surgery at the same time. According to the Daily Mail, this is the first such precedent in the world.

Mayla Phoebe de Rezende and Sofia Albuquerck, 19, say they have not identified as boys since birth. “I have always loved my body, but I didn’t like my genitals,” admitted Mayla, who is studying to be a doctor in Argentina. From childhood, twins dreamed of becoming girls, despite the ridicule and misunderstanding of others. Their mother stressed that she has always perceived her children as daughters.

On the night of February 14, they underwent a five-hour operation in a private clinic in the Brazilian city of Blumenau. “This is the only recorded case in the world where twins, who were male at birth, underwent joint sex reassignment surgery,” said their doctor, Dr. Jose Carlos Martins.

Mayla said that she cried with happiness when she saw herself in the mirror. “My first shower after I was discharged was magical,” she said. Her sister Sophia is more reserved. She noted that she could not fully rejoice, since they “live in the most transphobic country in the world.”

Sofia stressed that relatives have always supported them, but worried that others might harm them. The expensive operation was paid for by their grandfather: he sold his house at auction to get 100 thousand reais (1.4 million rubles). Mayla said that now her goal is to get a doctor’s degree and earn money for new housing for her grandfather.

According to the National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals (Antra), 175 transgender people have been killed in Brazil in 2020 – more than any other country.

Earlier, a resident of the American state of Tennessee said that his relationship with his sons improved after he switched from female to male. He wants to raise children correctly, so that they learn to accept other people’s choices.