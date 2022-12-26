Two brothers aged 17 and 18 take their own lives 13 weeks apart: mother’s heartbreaking decision

A heartbreaking story is the one we decided to tell you today. The protagonists are two brothers aged 17 and 18, who within weeks of each other, decided to take their own lives. The mother devastated by these sudden losses, she wanted to found an association.

The purpose of the woman is precisely to to help all people and their families, who are fighting a mental problemwith the hope that they do not make an extreme gesture.

It all started at New Year’s last year, in a small town called Castlebellingham, located in the nation of Ireland. The children so far seem to be fine.

The smallest Pjhe was a happy teenager, he had never grown up concerns to parents. She did well in school and had a good group of friends. He seemed to be well integrated with the others.

However, it is only a few days before the end of the year that he suddenly decided to take his own life. He used the weapon he had at home, shooting himself a blow in the shed of his estate.

When his parents realized it, it was already too much for him late. In fact, when the doctors arrived, there was nothing left to do. His mother hadn’t noticed any strange behavior in him. That day she only had I cried a lot.

The death of the two brothers a few weeks

The eldest child of the woman unfortunately never got over it heartbreak for this sudden loss. In fact a 13 weeks from the mourning suffered, he too has decided to end it all.

Mikey took his own life with the weapon used by the younger brother, leaving his family in total despair.

The mother will never be able to recover from these losses so close, but still decided to do something useful for those in need. Patrice has decided to open an association called SAFE Castlebellinghamwhich with the help of expert staff, tries to help all people who are experiencing a mental health problem.