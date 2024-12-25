Archive image of an agent of the Valencia Local Police

The 43-year-old man, whose injuries were not serious, was taken to a hospital





The Local Police of Valencia arrested two brothers this Tuesday for allegedly stabbing his mother’s partner after an argument during Christmas Eve dinner.

Municipal sources indicate that the victim, a 43-year-old man, was treated by a SAMU ambulance and transferred to the Clinical Hospital, where he was admitted, although the wounds were not serious.

The events occurred around midnight on December 24 in a home in the Nazareth neighborhood of the city, when the family was celebrating Christmas Eve with a barbecue. The alleged attackers were arrested by the Local Police.

On the other hand, hours before, municipal police officers helped a 69-year-old man who entered in cardiorespiratory arrest while eating in a restaurant in the Fuente de San Luis.









The call to 112 occurred around 3:50 p.m. and the police officers who quickly arrived there performed resuscitation maneuvers on him.

Five minutes later, another patrol car arrived with a defibrillator and they continued with resuscitation, until the man left the stop. Shortly afterward, the SAMU arrived, which stabilized the patient and transferred him to the Doctor Peset Hospital.