The current state of affairs in Belarus promotes negotiations on further integration within the Union State, because after the aggravation of relations with the West, Minsk will have to cooperate more closely with Russia. Therefore, the visit of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to the republic on September 3 may be very fruitful, said experts interviewed by Izvestia … Chief of Russian diplomacy Sergei Lavrov announced that the head of the Russian government will travel to Minsk on Wednesday during a meeting with Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei. It is assumed that during the visit, the refinancing of a loan to the republic in the amount of $ 1 billion will be discussed. As a diplomatic source familiar with the negotiations told Izvestia, on September 2 in Moscow, the ministers also raised the issue of not granting accreditation to Russian journalists.

The glow is not the same

The working visit of Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei to Moscow took place on the eve of the meeting of the presidents of the two countries – Alexander Lukashenko is to arrive in Russia for talks with Vladimir Putin within the next two weeks.

The heads of the foreign affairs agencies focused on anti-government protests in Belarus. Sergei Lavrov once again stressed that Russia considers the presidential elections in the republic to be valid … Both ministers noted that external players are behind the demonstrations in Belarusian cities. Vladimir Makei, in particular, said that “the level of intensity of political confrontation in the country has become much lower.”

– Today Belarus has to respond to both internal and external challenges. Moreover, the latter to a greater extent predetermine the former. Nevertheless we withstood the first onslaught and did not allow the scenario of a color revolution to be realized in Belarus , – stressed Vladimir Makei.

Vladimir Makei and Sergei Lavrov at a news conference following the talks in Moscow, September 2, 2020 Photo: TASS / Press Service of the Russian Foreign Ministry

It became known yesterday that the Baltic countries imposed sanctions and a ban on entry to 30 Belarusian politicians connected with the conduct of elections and law enforcement agencies – in particular, the head of the Central Election Commission of the republic, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and others. There are no representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs among those prohibited from entering. Retaliatory sanctions against the Baltic countries will be, the list has already been approved , the head of the republic’s diplomatic department assured.

Sergei Lavrov, who on August 27, during a telephone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, emphasized the inadmissibility of external interference in the country’s affairs, spoke about the Ukrainian trace in the protests.

– There is evidence of about 200 extremists trained in Ukraine to destabilize Belarus, said the chief of Russian diplomacy.

According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, there is confirmed information that “such activities are being conducted from the territory of Ukraine. There is also Stepan Bandera’s Trident, and C14, there is the National Corps, and the Right Sector (these organizations are banned in Russia), Sergei Lavrov recalled. The minister warned: Moscow will firmly respond to attempts to tear Minsk away from Russia.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Stringer

After bilateral talks at the mansion of the Russian Foreign Ministry The heads of departments went to the journalists, and they rushed to clarify with Vladimir Makei why Minsk is sending Russian correspondents and does not issue accreditation (to work in Belarus, journalists need to obtain permission from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic).

Since June, correspondents of the Izvestia Information Center have repeatedly sent inquiries to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry asking them to accredit the journalists. However, neither the ministry nor the Belarusian embassy in Moscow received a response. Therefore, most of the Russian journalists in Minsk worked without accreditation. During the arrests on the Freedom and Independence squares on August 27, 28 and 29, about 10 correspondents of the Russian media were expelled from the country, including employees of Izvestia, Komsomolskaya Pravda and others.

Vladimir Makei said that his country supports the activities of journalists within the framework of the law, but is categorically against the deliberate flagellation of the authorities.

Embassy of Russia in Belarus Photo: TASS / Victor Drachev

An informed diplomatic source told Izvestia that the issue of granting accreditation to Russian journalists was also touched upon during the negotiations between Sergey Lavrov and Vladimir Makei. The situation is being resolved through the embassies of both countries, the source said.

Loans and Integration

The main news of the talks was the statement by Sergei Lavrov that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin would visit Belarus on September 3. The details of the visit have not yet been disclosed, it is only known that the main topic will be the refinancing of the Russian loan to the republic for $ 1 billion. debt.

Economic problems in the republic appeared in March, at the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Belarusian ruble lost 30 kopecks against dollar in April (from 2.20 rubles per dollar, the currency increased to 2.50). The rate leveled off only in mid-May, but now, amid protests, it has crawled down again. Minsk exchange offices do not issue dollars and euros since August 23 , explaining this by the fact that all the currency was bought up. Queues have been observed in banks of the republic since August 21 – people were in a hurry to acquire foreign currency.

The situation was further inflamed by the calls of the Telegram channel NEXTA to refuse purchases of Belarusian products – supposedly in this way the population will deprive the government of the necessary financial resources and put pressure on political decisions.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Evgeny Odinokov

Meanwhile, the Belarusian political scientist Aleksey Dzermant does not consider the situation in the republic’s economy critical. Despite the consequences of the pandemic and protests, most of the country’s enterprises continue to function normally.

– The Russian Prime Minister will arrive in Belarus not only to discuss the refinancing of the Russian loan – on the sidelines of the negotiations, issues of tax policy and deeper integration of the two states will also be touched upon … The oil issue has already been closed, and a solution to the gas issue has yet to be found, it will certainly also be raised within the framework of the meeting, the expert told Izvestia.

The State Duma considers the visit of the Russian prime minister to Minsk absolutely justified.

– They will discuss not only the problems of restructuring, but also other issues of deepening cooperation between states, up to, perhaps, the introduction of a single currency … Lukashenka, speaking three months ago, spoke about deepening the Union State. I believe that the Prime Minister can discuss this topic, – said to Izvestia the head of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov.

In his opinion, the parties may also affect the prices for energy supplies from Russia.

Photo: TASS / Natalia Fedosenko

– Surely the ministries previously discussed this issue. And the premieres can put some points, – he added.

The Prime Minister of the Russian Federation personally goes to Belarus to discuss refinancing, since the issue is not so much economic as political, political analyst Vladimir Evseev explained to Izvestia. He recalled that last year Minsk also applied to Russia for a loan of $ 600 million – it was needed to pay off Russian debts. However, Moscow did not provide a loan at that time.

– The financial system of Belarus became dependent on cheap Western loans – most of the country’s banks took loans from the West, where they also reinsured financial risks. Due to the current political situation in Belarus, EU countries stopped lending , after them the Belarusian banks stopped providing loans to the population, – the expert noted.

According to him, the main task of the Russian loan now is to reduce the severity of the problem in order to prevent popular unrest.

– Besides issues of technological chains will be discussed – due to strikes at Belarusian factories, there were cases of non-fulfillment of contracts with Russia … Another topic for the meeting is the re-export of goods from the EU countries and Ukraine through Belarus and under the guise of Belarusian products to the Russian Federation. Moscow raised this issue with Minsk for a long time, now it is a suitable situation to resolve it, – Vladimir Evseev explained.

Workers of the plant for the production of nitrogen compounds and fertilizers “Grodno Azot” during a strike Photo: TASS / Victor Drachev

He also stressed: the current state of affairs in Belarus facilitates negotiations on further integration within the framework of the Union State. Minsk is now phasing out cooperation with the West … Probably, in the near future, the redirection of cargo flows will begin: instead of the ports of Lithuania and Latvia, Belarus can reorient itself to Russian hubs. It is more expensive, but in the current situation it is safer, the expert stated.

I am working

The student strikes and processions in the city center, which began on September 1, continued on the 2nd. But already without the former mass character – the main point of protest was the building of the Minsk State Linguistic University (MSLU). Students – about 40-50 people – lined up in human chains at the entrance to the university, as well as in the main hall. By one o’clock in the afternoon, the first arrests began at the Moscow State Linguistic University; eyewitnesses interviewed by the Izvestia correspondent report five arrested.

In addition to students, journalists also staged their own small rally – this was the initiative of the correspondents of the portal tut.by … The day before, their colleagues were detained at student rallies, they spent the night in the department, and on September 2 they were tried. These journalists are citizens of Belarus, they had the necessary permits to work, so their detention raised big questions. They are charged with taking part in protest actions.

On August 29, the Foreign Ministry of Belarus massively deprived of accreditation practically all foreign journalists in the republic, they were forced to leave the country.

Journalists in front of the building of the Oktyabrsky district police department of Minsk, September 2, 2020 Photo: TASS / Sergey Bobylev

On September 2, media representatives gathered at the Oktyabrskiy District Department of Internal Affairs – traditionally this very department was used by the police for a general gathering of all detained journalists. Correspondents of Izvestia were brought there on August 27.

“I am not protesting, I am working,” said a poster in the hands of one of the journalists at the police station.

According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, on September 1, about 2.3 thousand people took part in protests across the country. For participation in unauthorized mass events, 128 were detained, of which only 30 were students.