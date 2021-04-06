Two brothers killed four of their family members in Texas before committing suicide, in a crime that shook the state.

The bodies were discovered by the police in the city of “Allen” after receiving a report from relatives with concerns after one of the brothers posted a farewell message on the “Instagram” social networking site.

Farhan Tawhid (19 years) explained in his message that he had concluded an agreement with his brother Tanweer Tawheed (21 years old) in which they exchanged a promise to “commit suicide after killing the entire family,” according to what the spokesman for “Allen” Police Sgt. John Feeley told local media outlets.

The Bangladeshi-born victims were identified as Father Tawhid Islam (54 years), Mother Irene Islam (56 years), Grandmother Atf Al-Nasa (77 years) and Farhan’s twin sister, Ferben Tawhid (19 years).

The two brothers had been suffering from psychological disorders for years, according to Farhan Tawhid in his letter, which was published in American newspapers.

Farhan himself has suffered from depression since his middle school education years, and his condition has recently deteriorated despite the help provided by the family.

An informatics student at the University of Texas at Austin recounted that he had been evicted from his student residence in recent months after he said he intended to kill his family.

On his return to Allen, in a northern suburb of Dallas, he found his brother Tanweer in “depression and social anxiety.”

The two brothers finally decided to kill the entire family before committing suicide.

Tanweer Tawheed had finally bought a gun legally, according to the police. In his letter, he ridiculed the measures aimed at controlling the sale of weapons, saying that he had lied and confirmed that he would not suffer from any mental disorders, which allowed him to acquire a weapon.