A team of firefighters works next to the bus that crashed in Mestre (Italy) last Tuesday. ANDREA MEROLA (EFE)

The two Spaniards injured in the accident last Tuesday in Mestre—near Venice—are a couple of brothers from Tablado (Asturias) who were on vacation in Italy. Rosa Rodríguez, 53, elected Rural Women of Asturias 2022, and his brother Miguel Ángel ( Tablao, 49 years old), are two of the 15 travelers who have survived, as confirmed to this newspaper by the Degaña City Council. The autonomous television of Asturias (TPA7) has reported that the brother is out of danger in the Treviso hospital, while the woman is recovering in the ICU of the Padua hospital in an induced coma and affected by severe burns. Italian authorities continue to investigate the causes of the accident to clarify why the vehicle left the road resulting in the death of 21 people.

The bus was traveling full of tourists back to the camping where they were staying after having visited Venice during the day. At the time of the event, around 8:00 p.m., the vehicle was traveling on a two-lane ramp of an overpass when it suddenly broke the guardrail, plunged into the void and ended up in flames. Among the survivors there are also four Ukrainians, two Austrians, a German, a Frenchman and a Croatian, according to the Venice Government delegate, Michele di Bari.

The two injured Spaniards were on vacation in Italy. After being rescued and taken to the hospital, they have received consular assistance and, according to TPA7Rosa’s husband and son travel this afternoon to Venice to follow first-hand the evolution of her serious injuries.

More information

Rosa Rodríguez is known in her region for having received the Rural Woman of Asturias 2022 award given by the Asturian Rural Development Network (Reader) thanks to his “career making known the culture of the natives of southwestern Asturias”, known as cunqueiros either tixileiros. The cunqueiros They were skilled artisans in the manufacture of wooden plates and bowls in the area. She is also one of the protagonists of the documentary Il Mulinby Alex Galán, which narrates the fight of the ten residents of Tablado to recover their mill.

Rodríguez runs the business with his son The Cunqueira Lair since 2021, a craft shop and workshop located in the small Asturian village of Tablado, with 25 inhabitants, and which aims to preserve the rural culture characteristic of the area. It also organizes activities to disseminate the language and music of the region, aspects highlighted at the time by the award jury for its ability to attract “national and international tourism” to the area.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The president of Asturias, Adrián Barbón, has shared a message of support through X (formerly Twitter) in which he wanted to wish Rosa a speedy recovery, whom he assured “he admires and knows well.”

The italian media They highlighted this Thursday that the guardrail of the road on which the vehicle was traveling before falling was old and that it lacked sufficient height to be safe. The municipal authorities, for their part, reject this thesis and support the hypotheses that arose initially, and that suggested that the driver lost control of the bus due to suffering some type of physical discomfort.

All my strength for Rosa, whom I know well and admire, and for her brother. We are with you and with your husband and children. Much, much strength and my wish that you recover soon. ABarbón💙💛https://t.co/mZwoWORpvT via @lanuevaespana — 🌹 Adrián Barbón 💙💛 (@AdrianBarbon) October 5, 2023

The prefect of Venice, Michele di Bari, announced late Wednesday that all victims of the bus accident had been identified. Among the deceased, almost all tourists of different nationalities, were nine Ukrainians, four Romanians, three Germans, an Italian (the driver, 40 years old), a Croatian, two Portuguese and a South African. Three of the deceased were minors.

The regional government and the Venice City Council have declared three days of mourning for the tragedy. On the other hand, the Mobility and Transport Sector and the Public Works Area of ​​the Venice City Council They have issued an order regulating traffic on the upper Via della Libertà flyover in Mestre and establishes a new speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour.