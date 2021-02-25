Ras al-Khaimah (Al-Ittihad) – Two brothers, citizens (27 years and 17 years), died today, Thursday, after a vehicle deviated and deteriorated on the “Emirates Transit” ring road towards Shaml.

Brigadier General Ahmed Al Samam Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that at 5:00 pm this afternoon, the Police Operations Room received a report of an accident and a vehicle deviation and deterioration on Emirates Road, which resulted in the death of one person and the serious injury of the other.

He added that police patrols and national ambulance rushed to the site of the accident, which turned out to be the result of the driver, who was accompanied by his brother, losing control of the steering wheel, which led to the vehicle swerving and deteriorating several times, indicating that the body of the deceased and the injured were transported to the hospital where the other died. Later, he succumbed to the severe injuries he sustained as a result of this unfortunate accident.

Al-Naqbi called on drivers to pay attention while driving while fully adhering to traffic laws and regulations, in order to preserve their safety from such accidents that claim innocent lives.