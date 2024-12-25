Two brothers have been arrested by the Local Police of Valencia as alleged perpetrators of the stabbing of a 43-year-old man, mother’s partner of those arrested, after an argument during Christmas Eve dinner.

According to municipal sources, the events occurred this Tuesday night in the Valencian neighborhood of Nazarethduring a barbecue, and the victim was treated by the SAMU and transferred by ambulance to the Clinical Hospital, sources from the CICU have also confirmed.

The man’s injuries are not seriousthey point out from the town hall.

According to the newspaper The Provincesduring the event the victim would have received three stabs, one of them in the back, and also suffered a gash in the head.

Everything seems to indicate that his stepsons began to attack him with a cane and a knife when He demanded the 3,000 euros from them that they owed him.