They argue over who will have more presents at Christmas, Abrielle Baldwin dies in front of her son, after her younger brother shoots her

He was called Abrielle Baldwin and she was a young mother of 23 years old, who lost her life a few days before Christmas during an argument with her two younger brothers. During the argument they pulled out the firearm and one of them hit her in the arm, the bullet reaching the lung.

The news has shocked and saddened thousands of people, who are currently trying to show affection and closeness to the family. The agents have arrested both boys, for the crime.

The events happened last year December 23. During a day that was supposed to be about shopping and having fun. The whole family had gone out to do the last ones gifts Christmas.

Abrielle was with her 6 year old son, i parents and younger brothers aged 14 and 15. Suddenly a relationship was born between the two boys quarrel. They argued over who should get more gifts. The older girl tried to get in the way.

He told him: “Why are you doing this? You have to stop, it's Christmas!” However, this is precisely where the 14-year-old has pulled out the weapon and pointed it at his older brother.

The latter, however, when he heard his sister say this sentence, shot her in the arm, which then reached her lung. The 14 year old to try to defend the girl, has shot a second time at the boy and hit him in the stomach.

The death of Abrielle Baldwin and the arrest of the two brothers

Doctors rushed to the scene urgently and arranged for the two injured to be transported to the hospital hospital. For the other brother, however, the agents took action immediately the arrest.

Thanks to a delicate intervention, the 14 year old managed to save yourself. However, the doctors were unable to do anything for the 23-year-old except to confirm her condition death. Attempts to save her were of no avail. The sheriff Bob Gualtieri during a press conference, he said about the incident: