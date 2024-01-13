The two brothers were returning home after school when the tragedy occurred. The older one tried to save the younger one

Two brothers they lost their lives after falling into a lake. The story comes from Wisconsin, United States, but has already spread to every part of the world. The affection and support that the two parents are receiving in recent days is immense.

Antwon Amos Jr, 6 years and Legend Sims, 8 years old, had just left school and were on their way home. They walked a path, not imagining that it would forever mark their destiny. The smallest fell into a frozen lake of Sun Prairie. The major tried to save him and bring him back up, unfortunately losing his life. The two brothers are drowned.

The family worried about their failure to return after school, alarmed the police. The search began immediately and the community also mobilized to help the two parents. Unfortunately, it arrived shortly after heartbreaking discovery. Rescuers recovered the two minors from the icy water and urgently transported them to hospital. The doctors tried to do everything they could, but neither of them succeeded to survive. Their hearts stopped a few days apart.

The major died a few hours after the accident, the January 6while the little one 3 days later, the January 9th.

A fundraiser for the two brothers

Friends gave birth to a fundraiser to help the family with funeral expenses. Mom and dad still can't realize what happened. They remembered them as two lively and always smiling children. They had a contagious laugh that he managed to enlighten everyone's heart.