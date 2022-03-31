On March 20 the MotoGP completed its first race weekend in Indonesia, then, after a weekend of rest, the paddock left for Termas de Rio Hondo, for the Argentine Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday 3 April. Dorna, the organizer of the World Championship, together with the teams prepared the logistics to transport the materials to the South American track, but something went wrong. In fact, at the beginning of the week there was news of a cargo flight blocked in Kenya, intermediate stage for the journey to Termas de Rio Hondo, due to technical problems. But bad luck has hit the MotoGP, because one of the flights arrived at their destination, postponed in Mombasa to load the stuck materials, has – in turn – suffered an engine failure. At this point – being unable to choose a flight of Russian companies or companies due to the well-known events of the war – Dorna thus sent two planes, departed from London and Paris, to repair the broken cargo.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, number one in the World Championship, told the story directly: “As you know two weeks ago we were in Lombok and everything was well planned, as there was an empty week in between. Last Wednesday we sent flights from Lombok to Argentina, but one of them had problems in Mombasa. At that point one of the planes that had already arrived in Argentina went back to get the materials, but this flight in turn had a breakdown, also in Mombasa, and was unable to return “. The Spanish manager explained, dejected: “Everything was supposed to arrive today, but the problem was greater than expected, found in one of the four engines of the plane. We have asked for two flights from London and Paris and now they are bringing in new parts to repair the aircraft. Around 8 pm the flight should arrive, in time to respect the Saturday schedule. In case of problems we will receive information in advance“. Ezpeleta highlighted how the war between Russia and Ukraine has further slowed down the plans: “Many of the alternative flights we used were Russian companies, about 20%. So we can only wait for the engine problem to be solved in Mombasa“. The teams involved in the delay would be Gresini, VR46 and Ducatiamong those of MotoGP.