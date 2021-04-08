Dubai (WAM)

The Dubai Municipality, represented by the Health and Safety Department, received the British Safety Council’s award for the category of “International Safety Award” for the year 2021, and the health and safety management system in Dubai Municipality was evaluated and won the excellence classification, which is the highest rating for the award category that aims to ensure the health and safety of the department’s employees So are community members.

The Dubai Municipality, represented by the Sewerage Projects Department, also won the International Safety Award with distinction from the Council for two projects, namely the deep tunnel project for rainwater drainage and the sewage system project to connect the development areas in Jebel Ali to the Dubai Municipality network.