Two patrollers of the British Royal Navy have been observing the waters of the island of Jersey since the night of this Wednesday, as a result of the protest of French fishing boats for the sudden partial suspension of their fishing licenses. The French ships allowed a freighter to leave the port of St. Helier on Thursday morning.

Jersey, a beautiful Channel Island known particularly for being a haven for tax evasion, notified the European Union on Friday, through the British Government, of the change as of the following day to a licensing system for Norman and Breton fishing vessels with a history of two centuries and that would allow the French freedom to decide their captures. The new system limited fishing days.

The Jersey Fishermen’s Association alleges the stock is shrinking. The EU claims that the UK has breached the rules set out in the recently signed trade agreement, which stipulate that modifications of this kind must be consulted in advance. The French fishing boats left for the island on Wednesday warning that their protest would be peaceful. Maritime Affairs Minister Annick Girardin threatened to leave Jersey without electricity, which comes via maritime cables from the French coast.

Locks



Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with John le Fondré, Chief Minister of the British Crown Dependent Territory on Wednesday afternoon and, after learning of his concern that the fishing vessels would blockade the port, decided to send two patrol boats to “monitor” the situation. situation. Johnson has expressed his “unwavering support” for Jersey.

The patrollers carry out regular missions of surveillance of fishing areas. In December, British media claimed that the Royal Navy planned a deployment in anticipation of French fishing vessels blocking the movement of freighters in the English Channel, in the context of negotiations on fishing, which were the last to be closed between the EU and UK. Also last year, the Interior Minister, Priti Patel, stated that she was going to send the Navy to prevent immigrant boats from crossing the canal.