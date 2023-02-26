The brighter of the two is Venus, the other is Jupiter. The planets are the two brightest objects in the sky, next to the sun and the moon. In the coming days, the two planets will creep towards each other as seen from Earth. On Wednesday, March 1, according to the American space organization NASA, they are closest to each other, just not on the same page. Then they move further away from each other.

It may seem that the two collide in the coming days, but nothing could be further from the truth. In reality, the planets are about 700 million kilometers apart.

It happens about every year that the planets are close together as seen from Earth. This week the phenomenon from the Netherlands can be seen extra well due to the clear nights. Last year they were seen even closer together at the end of April. The next time they appear to be nearly aligned again will be in 2039.

