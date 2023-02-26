These clear nights you can notice two other bright dots in the sky in addition to the moon. If you look to the west, you can see the two bright lights diagonally above each other. It concerns the planets Venus and Jupiter, which will move closer together in the coming days. “There are often nice things to see in space, but a phenomenon like this is definitely worth paying attention to.”

