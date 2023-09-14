Two Brazilians were arrested in Venezuela for trafficking 455 kilos of cocaine in a small plane which was forced to land in the state of Falcón (northwest), located in front of the Caribbean Sea, the Minister of the Interior and Justice, Remigio Ceballos, reported this Wednesday.

The official indicated on

The narcotics were distributed in 455 packages, each weighing one kilogram, which were found inside 16 packages.after the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) detained the crew members on the ground.

Previously, the military had activated “interception protocols” in the air, following instructions from the FANB Aerospace Defense Command, Ceballos explained.

He also pointed out that the operation had the participation of the National Anti-Drug Superintendency (Sunad) and the Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office), which is now preparing the accusation against the Brazilians, of whom no details other than their nationality were known.

Venezuelan security forces have seized 33.5 tons of drugs so far this year, during which time 11,612 people were arrested, the product of 8,954 procedures, for crimes related to the trafficking of these substances, according to data released yesterday by Sunad.

Between January and August, the FANB destroyed at least 36 aircraft linked to illicit activities such as drug trafficking, according to official data.

