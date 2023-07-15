Estadão Contenti

What makes a beach considered beautiful? The hue of the water? The type of sand? Vegetation? Looking around? There are many criteria to be evaluated and there are also personal factors, since everyone has their preferences. But Architectural Digest magazine tried to list the 39 most beautiful beaches in the world – and two of them are Brazilian, according to the publication.

Sancho beach, in Fernando de Noronha (PE), known for its crystalline blue sea and its paradisiacal look, was voted the 23rd most beautiful beach in the world. “While enjoying the luminescent waters and ivory-toned sand, be sure to admire the extinct volcano of Morro do Pico, located on the coast along with other rock formations”, recommends the magazine to visitors.

In 36th place is a beach well known to Brazilians: Ipanema, in Rio de Janeiro. “Perhaps not as famous as Copacabana, Ipanema Beach also gained worldwide fame after the hit ‘Garota de Ipanema’. The bossa nova record, which topped the charts in the mid-1960s, is partly responsible for the beach’s widespread recognition, but the breathtaking natural beauty is also a notable factor.

The Architectural Digest list was published at the end of June and also includes beaches in Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, Greece, Mexico, Colombia, Hawaii, among other countries.

Check out the Top 5 most beautiful beaches in the world:

1. Ora Beach, Indonesia

“Located on the island of Seram, Ora Beach stands out among the variety of beautiful beaches in Indonesia for its isolation and almost untouched natural environment,” says Architectural Digest.

2. Champagne Beach, in the Republic of Vanuatu

The beach is named after the unique shape of its coastline, which resembles a glass of champagne. It is inhabited mainly by visitors from Australian cruises and is known for its fine sand and crystalline waters, where it is possible to go diving, according to the magazine.

3. Horseshoe Bay in Bermuda

“With age-old pink sand and picturesque views, Horseshoe Bay is a photographer’s dream beach. For adventurers, Horseshoe Bay is also known for its abundance of rock formations and hidden caves ready to be explored.

4. Whitehaven Beach, Australia

The beach is protected by the Whitsunday Islands National Park. There are 7.2 km of “untouched” coastline and there are large barrier reefs nearby, says Architectural Digest.

5. Cannon Beach, Oregon

“In addition to a coastline filled with natural rock formations, Cannon Beach is also home to puffins that nest (form nests) on Haystack Rock in the spring and summer months,” says the publication.

See the complete list:

Ora Beach, Indonesia

Champagne Beach, Republic of Vanuatu

Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda

Whitehaven Beach, Australia

Cannon Beach, Oregon, USA

La Playa Escondida, Mexico

Usedom Island, Germany

Hanauma Bay, Hawaii

Race Point Beach, Provincetown, Mass.

Driftwood Beach, Georgia, USA

Pebble Beach, California, USA

Anse Intendance, Seychelles

Sardinia Emerald Coast, Italy

Navagio beach, Greece

Reynisfjara beach, Iceland

Nacpan Beach, El Nido, Philippines

Pfeiffer Beach, California, USA

Etretat beach, France

Zlatni Rat, Brac, Croatia

Coffee Bay, South Africa

Essaouira, Morocco

Ibo Island, Mozambique

Sancho Bay, Brazil

Tayrona Park, Colombia

El Castillo Beach, Tulum, Mexico

Siorarsuit Beach, Greenland

White Beach, Boracay, Philippines

Las Salinas, Ibiza, Spain

Kaiteriteri Beach, Nelson, New Zealand

Sandwood Bay Beach, Scotland

Tapuaetai Beach, Cook Islands

Anse Source D’Argent, La Digue, Seychelles

Scoglio di Monterosso, Cinque Terre, Italy

Tunnels Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

Glass Beach, Fort Bragg, California, USA

Ipanema, Rio, Brazil

Elafonissi Beach, Crete, Greece

Maya Bay, Phi Phi Ley, Thailand

The Twelve Apostles, Victoria, Australia























