Two twenty-year-olds missing in Castel Gandolfo after diving from a pedal boat into the lake. There were three young people, originally from Burkina Faso, who after renting a pedal boat at the Le Palme establishment and moving away towards the center of Lake Albano had dived into the water. However, two of them did not come back up and the third returned to the shore calling for help. Firefighters were alerted and immediately arrived on site with a helicopter and divers. At this time the two young people have not been found. Searches are underway. The Carabinieri of the Castel Gandolfo Station and Company are on site.