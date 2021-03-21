Kof the BMW brand? There is no doubt that when it comes to motorcycles, that’s the boxer engine. It has just turned 100 years old. Truly a round anniversary.

Stop, BMW fans will now object, cannot be at all, because the first BMW motorcycle dates from 1923. That is correct, but the first BMW boxer, known as the M 2 B 15, was ready for series production at the end of 1920. It was sold as a stationary engine and was also used as a built-in unit by motorcycle manufacturers such as Bison, Corona, SMW, Victoria and also in the Helios of the Bayerische Flugzeugwerke. Yes, there was Corona back then.

Hans Schneider’s book “BMW Boxer – 100 Years of Fascination” reveals the origins and the history of the making of the Bayerische Motoren Werke from 1913 onwards. The confused path leads through the Rapp Motoren Werke and the aforementioned Bayerische Flugzeugwerke, including the flying machine factory Gustav Otto and the Knorr Bremse company, Messrs. Rapp and Popp, the designers Friz, Stolle and Schleicher, Zündapp boss Neumeyer and a speculator called Castiglioni. As the author explains, BMW names March 6, 1916 as the date of foundation, but could also have referred to 1913 or 1917.



BMW Boxer – 100 years of fascination. By Hans J. Schneider, with assistance from Stefan Knittel. Verlag Schneider Media, Distribution Delius Klasing, 176 pages, 39.90 euros.

Be that as it may, motorcycles were built first, and automobiles only later. From the M 2 B 15 as a result of copying – an English Douglas 500 provided the model for the engine – it was not too far to the beginning of BMW’s “steep career as a motorcycle manufacturer”, as Schneider writes, which began in 1923. With the famous R 32.

Schneider’s boxer book does not deal with the entire 100 years, but is limited to the epoch up to 1944, albeit in great detail, in technical depth, finely illustrated and garnished with some great photos from the BMW archive. It describes in detail the models of the time and the circumstances under which they were created, gives racing and record attempts, daring guys like Ernst Henne and Karl Gall, Schorsch Meyer and Ludwig Kraus due space. In the early years, people wore a shirt and tie under their racing suit.

Complete technical data, chassis numbers, a name, place and institution register round off the work: the right thing for those who want to know exactly. Schneider devotes a separate chapter to the military teams for the war. At the request of the Wehrmacht, Zündapp developed the KS 750 and BMW the R 75. The specifications for the designers: 500 kilograms payload, uniform 16-inch tires, which should be identical to those of the Volkswagen under development, maximum speed fully laden 95 km / h, autobahn continuous speed 80 km / h, range 350 kilometers, driven sidecar wheel, reverse gear. In 1942, BMW designer Alexander von Falkenhausen undertook a memorable test drive in order to investigate technical deficiencies complained of by the troops: he traveled to the Eastern Front and made his way to the Caucasus for three weeks with the handlebars of an R 75 combination. From 1941 to 1944 BMW produced around 18,000 units of the R 75.



BMW Motorcycles – The model history from 1923 to the present day. By Ian Falloon. Koehler published by Maximilian Verlag, Hamburg, 312 pages, 29.90 euros.

In contrast, Ian Falloon’s book “BMW Motorcycles. The model history from 1923 until today “the war only briefly. What the author from Melbourne presents is a guideline with the aim of listing all production machines from Germany’s now only motorcycle manufacturer of importance, not just those with boxer engines, but everything in the range from 1923 to 2020.

Of course you come across the R 32, the legendary R 5, the R 69 S, the R 90 S, the “flying brick” K1, the R 80 G / S and end up with the six-cylinder hummers, the hugely successful travel enduros, the S-1000 four-cylinder rockets and the R nineT retro family. Falloon only avoids the BMW scooters. While he works his way through the decades, he doesn’t skimp on technical details and data tables, always goes into racing and leaves little to be desired in the illustration.

Why the cover and lid are adorned with a photo of a custom bike, a motorcycle conversion, is a mystery. After all, it’s all about series machines. And while Schneider’s observations, who firmly clings to the ß, are pleasantly distant, Falloon takes a different approach. Especially towards the end, when it is the turn of the newer models, adulation takes over. You shouldn’t be bothered by the odd number or two, a 313-cubic single-cylinder is sometimes declared a 250, and a bobber is turned into a “bopper”. Many a mistake could be due to the translation. Overall, however, a solid, informative work in a splendid presentation and therefore almost a must for out-and-out BMW fans.

Incidentally, the ancestor of all BMW series boxers, the M 2 B 15 from 1920 with the 25001 badge, still exists today, as can be learned from Schneider. Before it was discovered by a collector on a farm near Innsbruck in 1996, it had served for more than 70 years. Lastly as a slurry pump.