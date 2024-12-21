The Bonoloto draw held this Saturday has left two right second category (5 hits + complementary), which have won a prize of 69,672.29 euros each.

The two winning tickets have been sold in lottery administration No. 2 of Gironaand in the number of Barrantes (Pontevedra), reports State Lotteries and Betting through a statement.

As for the third category (5 correct answers), there have been a total of 75 correctwho have each won a prize of 928.96 euros.

On this occasion there have been no first-class guessers (6 hits), so the pot is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single winner from the highest category could win a prize of 600,000 euros.

The fundraising in the raffle held this Saturday has amounted to a total of 2,230,228.50 euros.