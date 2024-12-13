The Bonoloto draw held this Friday has left two right second category (5 hits + complementary), which have won a prize of 82,236.92 euros each.

According to State Lotteries and Betting, the correct tickets have been validated in administration number 3 of Almendralejo (Badajoz) and at number 30 of Grenade.

For its part, in the third category (5 correct answers), others 71 correct They have won 1,158.27 euros each in prize money.

On this occasion there have been no first-class guessers (6 hits), so the pot is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single winner from the highest category could win a prize of 1.1 million of euros.

The raffle collection held this Friday has amounted to a total of 2,549,336 euros.