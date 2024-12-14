The Bonoloto draw held this Saturday has left two right second category (5 hits + complementary) that have won a prize of 73,299.50 euros each.

According to State Lotteries and Betting, the winning tickets have been validated in administration number 8 of Salamanca and in the receiving office number 8,455 of Villanueva del Fresno (Badajoz).

On the other hand, in the third category (5 hits), there have been other 82 correct that have been taken 893.90 euros prize each.

On this occasion there have been no first-class guessers (6 hits), so the pot is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single winner from the highest category could win a prize of 1.5 million of euros.

The rfundraising in the raffle held this Saturday has amounted to a total of 2,446,220 euros.