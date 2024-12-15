The Bonoloto draw this Sunday, December 15, 2024 has not left any first-class winners (six hits), so for the next draw, this Monday the 16th, a jackpot of 1.8 million.

Yes, there were second-class winners (five more complementary). Specifically, there were two, who will respectively receive a prize of 65,774.22 euros.

The tickets were validated in the lottery administration 2 of Goat (Córdoba), located on Redondo Marqués Street, 14 and 20 Mostoles (Madrid)located in the Carrefour shopping center, on the Extremadura highway, km 18.5.

The winning combination was the one formed by the numbers 13, 18, 24, 29, 38 and 43. The complementary has been the 1 and the refund has corresponded to 9.

The Bonoloto draw is held from Monday to Sunday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. Bets are priced at 0.50 euroswhich makes it the most economical draw organized by LAE.

To play you need to make at least two bets. In the simple modethe player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, of which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the multiple modality You can reach up to 11 numbers per bet.