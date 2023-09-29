The corpses of two men were found in an apartment in a residential building on Pyatnitskoye Highway in Moscow, reports MK.RU.

The owner of the apartment was also there, he was unconscious and was hospitalized. According to preliminary data, the cause of death was a drug overdose.

Earlier, the bodies of two people without signs of violent death were found in a parked car in Moscow. A relative of the driver noticed the deceased through the car window on Izmailovsky Proezd and reported this to the police.