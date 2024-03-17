The bodies Two dead people were found last night on the side of the Northwest Bypassin the municipality of GarciaNew Lion.
He finding It was recorded around 11:00 p.m. at kilometer 15, at the height of the Mitras Poniente neighborhood, a few meters from a police barracks. Civil Force.
The victims were reportedly male and had bullet impacts in the body.
Elements of the Civil Force mobilized to the scene after receiving a report and confirmed the presence of the bodies.
Ministerial agents and experts from the State Attorney General's Office to take charge of the investigations at the site, as well as to collect evidence.
Family screams in terror as a “ghost” rocks on a chair
Graduate in Communication Sciences from the University of the West, with specialization in Organizational Communication, in Sinaloa, Mexico. I currently work as a current news editor of local, national and international interest for the Debate newspaper for its website www.debate.com.mx since 2017. During my stay at this publishing house I have followed relevant events that have had a significant impact to humanity from an objective perspective, such as conflicts between governments and violence, as well as natural disasters that have caused regrettable losses. Likewise, I have transmitted inspiring stories to readers, many of them because they are social in nature where solidarity and citizen union are required. Committed to social causes, freedom and truth. The world evolves and society is increasingly demanding information; That's where the importance of communicating lies.
see more
Leave a Reply