The bodies Two dead people were found last night on the side of the Northwest Bypassin the municipality of GarciaNew Lion.

He finding It was recorded around 11:00 p.m. at kilometer 15, at the height of the Mitras Poniente neighborhood, a few meters from a police barracks. Civil Force.

The victims were reportedly male and had bullet impacts in the body.

Elements of the Civil Force mobilized to the scene after receiving a report and confirmed the presence of the bodies.

Ministerial agents and experts from the State Attorney General's Office to take charge of the investigations at the site, as well as to collect evidence.