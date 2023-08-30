The bodies of two men have been found this Tuesday floating in the sea eight miles from Fuengirola, on the Costa del Sol. Late in the afternoon, a motorboat notified Salvamento Marítimo that there were two lifeless bodies in the water . The Salvamar Gadir boat went to the place minutes later to transfer them to the Fuengirola port, where the uprising took place and the investigation was left in the hands of the Civil Guard. Sources in the case explain that the men were of North African origin and, therefore, have no relationship with the two young Argentines who have been wanted since they went out to practice paddle surfing on Sunday from La Misericordia beach, in the city of Malaga. The device continues to be active from early hours with various air and sea means.

The numerous pleasure boats, sailboats, fishing boats and ships that are sailing these days along the coast of Malaga have already received several notices from Maritime Rescue asking them to exercise extreme caution when passing through the area. The message also indicates that they increase surveillance to help in the search for the two men whose whereabouts have been unknown since Sunday. They left early to practice paddle surfing after seven in the morning to enjoy the sunrise from the water, but 72 hours later they are still missing. On Monday afternoon, a sailboat found the table used by the two young men 15 miles southeast of Malaga, near Torre del Mar. In it was a mate bombilla like the one they had taken with them and it was transferred to the port of Malaga for the Salvamar Alnitak. The boys did not carry any other luggage, only their swimsuits. The cell phones had been left at home.

This Tuesday a motorboat alerted that it had found two corpses floating in the sea in the area where the search for the athletes is being carried out. The Salvamar Gadir moved from Estepona to the point where they had been located. And it was quickly ruled out that the two lifeless bodies corresponded to the two missing. The men who were picked up and transferred to the port of Fuengirola were dressed and had North African features. The Civil Guard has taken charge of the investigation to try to find out their identity and origin, since the hypothesis is being considered that they traveled by boat or some other type of boat to cross the Strait of Gibraltar.

Meanwhile, the search for the two young Argentines continues. Maritime Rescue has expanded the search area and is already tracking the entire coastline of Malaga and the Alboran Sea. Under the coordination of the Tarifa Rescue Center, the Salvamar Alnitak and the boat LS Chronos, from the Red Cross, comb the area from early in the morning with the support of a helicopter. The Rio Gallo patrol boat, from the Civil Guard, also navigates the perimeter to locate the missing.

It was their relatives who warned at dawn on Monday that the young people had not returned after jumping into the water early on Sunday, a day in which the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) had activated a yellow notice in anticipation of waves and strong wind. Since then, Maritime Rescue has kept the device running.

The agency is also still trying to find the 50-year-old man and his 19-year-old son — both of German nationality — who were sailing on Sunday, in the middle of a storm, on the 9-meter-long sailboat Makan Angin. They left from Cala Galdana, in Menorca, heading towards Cala d’Or, in Mallorca. His family warned that same afternoon from Germany that they could not be contacted since ten in the morning. This Tuesday the search focused on the Menorca channel, but it has already been extended to other nearby areas. Air resources from Maritime Rescue, Civil Guard and the Air Force participate in the device.