Two bodies were found hanging from a bridge in Ecuador. The discovery was in the community of Durán, a town near Guayaquil.

The local media evokedn this criminal technique in the style of the Mexican drug cartels.

According to the Ecuadorian police, the bodies were handcuffed and suspended with the same rope from the pedestrian bridge.

The Police reported that so far it is known that the two men found on the bridge had disappeared since February 11 and a possible kidnapping was being investigated.

According to the area commander, Marcelo Cortez, this crime could be related to the seizure of 7 tons of cocaine that took place on Sunday in the port of Guayaquil.

So far one of the victims has been identified under the name of Carlos Alberto Escobar, 34 years old; this was recognized by the tattoo of a virgin.

The Durán and Guayaquil area is being strongly disputed by opposing criminal groups who seek to control criminal trafficking networks, which has plunged them into a wave of violence in the last four months.

The wave of violence has become more bloody since last year, in the Guayas prison, 320 inmates died in one of the bloodiest prison massacres in Latin America.

One of the “leading lines” of the case is that the murder and hanging could be related to the capture of seven tons of drugs in the port of Guayaquil by the security forces, which were destined for Belgium.

“We are still trying to verify the different hypotheses that could be given, but one of them could be related to the seizure of drugs,” Cortez stressed.

The double crime was framed from the beginning in a struggle between criminal organizations dedicated to drug trafficking that seek to demonstrate control in this municipality near Guayaquil.

In social networks, the event was equated with the settling of scores and methods used by drug cartels in Mexico to demarcate their territory.

