Following the report, an operation was launched that included police officers and Mexican army personnel, who were in charge of cordoning off the area. Later, ministerial personnel and the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO) arrived to remove and transfer the bodies.

Unofficially, it was reported that the bodies were in an obvious state of decomposition. In addition, Both bodies were bagged and showed signs of violence.which complicated the immediate identification of the victims.

The discovery was made in the El Huixmí landfill, in Pachuca, Hidalgoon Tuesday afternoon. People who were working at the site discovered the bodies and alerted the authorities, who quickly took control of the scene to carry out the corresponding investigations.

The identity of the victims is still unknown. Authorities are continuing their investigations to clarify the events and find those responsible for this double homicide.