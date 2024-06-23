Home page World

Two people were found dead in Lake Constance between Hard in Austria and the Bavarian town of Lindau. (Symbolic image) © Alexander Rochau/Imago

Horrific discovery in Lake Constance: Two dead bodies are discovered in the water within hours. Many questions are still unanswered, the police are now looking for answers.

Hard – Two bodies were discovered in Lake Constance within one day. Three kayakers discovered a lifeless body in the water between Hard in the Austrian district of Bregenz and Lindau in Bavaria on Saturday evening and raised the alarm, reported the Austrian police on SundayThe water police, water rescue and fire service recovered a male body. They were initially unable to provide any information about the identity or circumstances of death.

Two bodies discovered in Lake Constance – many questions still unanswered

A few hours earlier, a boater had discovered a dead man in Lake Constance and alerted the police. His body was recovered by the Austrian fire brigade. Because the location where the body was found was on German territory, off the mouth of the New Rhine, the body was handed over to the German authorities, a spokesman for the water police said.

The police do not believe that any of the bodies found are connected to a search operation on Friday near Lustenau on the Austrian-Swiss border. There, items of clothing were found on the bank. This can be largely ruled out due to the clothing worn by the bodies, said the spokesman.

Whether there is a connection between the two bodies could not be determined by the Swabian South/West police upon request from IPPEN.MEDIA neither confirm nor deny. According to the spokesman, the investigations are ultimately linked to the Austrian authorities. It is also unclear whether there was a missing person case beforehand. In Italy, meanwhile, a search is underway for a missing man in Lake Garda. Coast guards and divers are on duty. (dpa/ac)

Note from the editors: We generally do not report on possible suicides so that such cases do not encourage potential copycats. Reporting only takes place if the circumstances receive particular public attention. If you or someone you know is suffering from an existential crisis or depression, please contact the telephone counseling service on 0800-1110111. Help with depression and other mental health emergencies is also available at www.deutsche-depressionshilfe.de.