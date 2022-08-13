Agents of the Civil Guard located this Saturday two small boats from Algeria in which sixteen immigrants were travelling. The first made landfall in Mazarrón, where nine people of Moroccan nationality were intercepted at dawn, including a woman and a minor. They had arrived in a boat taxi-patera type, whose two crew members fled.

According to operational sources, the Alcotán 24 patrol boat began a maritime pursuit and, thanks to the positioning facilitated by the state radar SIVE, found the boat 17 miles southeast of Cabo Tiñoso and detained the bosses.

Likewise, the Civil Guard intercepted another small boat in the area of ​​Cola de Calabardina, in Águilas, with seven Algerians on board. All the immigrants were transferred to Cartagena and were guarded by the National Police.

Complaints about Escombreras



Image of the damage caused by the wind.



The strong wind that blew in the port of Escombreras, which knocked down fences and portable toilets in the temporary assistance camp, forced them to be taken to the Police Station.

Police sources denounced the precariousness of these facilities, both for immigrants and for agents, given the new delay in the opening of the Temporary Attention Center for Foreigners (CATE) in Cartagena. This is enabled in the area of ​​El Espalmador.

Police officials endure the extreme heat this summer and the dust that rises in the area, among other things from the merchandise stacked next to the docks.