Red Cross posts that serve immigrants in the port of La Escombrera (Cartagena) who arrived by boat in July 2020. EFE

The Civil Guard has arrested two patera skippers, aged 27 and 33, as allegedly responsible for the death of four migrants who were trying to reach the coast of Cartagena (Region of Murcia) last December, as reported by this police force in a statement. According to the investigation, those arrested forced a group of migrants to jump into the water when they were half a kilometer from the coast. The detainees have entered prison for crimes of homicide, trafficking in human beings and belonging to a criminal organization.

The deaths for which they are being investigated occurred at dawn on December 8, 2022, when a boat with 14 people was trying to reach the coast of Cartagena. The skippers of the boat, which took the migrants from Algeria to the Murcian coast, forced them to jump into the water for fear that a police boat would discover them. Only six of the occupants managed to reach land, another four died and four more are missing.

The investigation began that same day, when six of those migrants arrived disoriented and exhausted to a bar in Cala Reona, in the municipality of Cartagena, where they were helped by one of their workers. The migrants, five men and one woman, explained to the Civil Guard and the Red Cross services that they had left Oran, in Algeria, together with eight other people, in a boat from which they had been forced to jump when they were approximately half a kilometer from the coast.

Those in charge of the trip in the boat – to whom they had paid between 6,000 and 7,000 euros, according to the testimonies of the migrants – tried to get rid of them when they detected a police boat. The survivors, after managing to swim to land, walked about two kilometers to find help. When they recounted this dramatic trip, they gave details about the boat in which they had traveled, such as that it did not have life jackets or any other security element.

In the days that followed, a couple sailing on a sailboat found the corpses of two young men floating in the water, who were linked to the same boat. That same day of the discovery, a third body was located, and, days later, a fourth body was found in an area of ​​difficult access on the beach of the Lonja de Cabo de Palos. The other four passengers on the boat have not been located.

Two weeks after the event, a Civil Guard patrol boat located and overtook another boat with 11 people on board in the same area. The two crew members were trying to force the rest of the people to throw themselves into the sea, despite the fact that they were still about five kilometers from the coast. The bosses were detained and the survivors, who had also left Oran, gave identical information to that provided days before by the migrants who managed to swim to Cartagena.

The Civil Guard investigation has allowed the two detainees to be linked to the first boat, since several digital devices were intervened, which were also used during the journey in which four people died. In addition to the crimes for which they were initially arrested (trafficking in human beings and belonging to a criminal organization), the charge of murder for the death of the migrants has also been added.