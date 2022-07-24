Atlas de Guadalajara has been one of the best teams in Liga MX for the past year. The squad led by Diego Cocca won the two-time championship and has shown signs that it will fight for the crown in the Apertura 2022 tournament. However, this Saturday, in activity on date 4, the Foxes suffered a painful setback against Tigres.
The rojinegros were lost at times and made two blunders that resulted in a defeat against the UANL team. These blunders came from two of their most experienced and reliable players: Camilo Vargas and Anderson Santamaría.
Just at minute 5, Camilo Vargas starred in an unusual play. The Colombian goalkeeper went out to try to cut a ball and got into big trouble doing it with poor technique. Seeing himself outmatched, the Atlas player covered with his hands, and outside the area, a shot from a Tigres attacker. The referee did not think twice and expelled him directly.
Tigres, with one more man, pushed very hard and tried to break the zero on the scoreboard. At minute 40, the felines managed to go on top of the board with an own goal by Anderson Santamaría. Jesús Angulo found a rebound and took a powerful shot. The shot was deflected by the Peruvian defender and goalkeeper José Hernández could not do anything to prevent his goal from falling.
At minute 45+1, André Pierre Gignac appeared to get the second goal of the night. In this way, the French put final figures on the scoreboard.
