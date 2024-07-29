A recent study conducted by Italian researchers has revealed the presence of two molecular spies in the blood that can detect frailty early in older women. This discovery, published in the journal Translational Psychiatryrepresents a significant step forward for the gender medicine in geriatrics.

The research team, composed of experts from Ceinge-Biotecnologie Avanzate Franco Salvatore and the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli, in collaboration with the University of Pavia and the Irccs Mondino Foundation, has identified that the levels of the amino acid D-serine in the blood of frail elderly women are higher than normal. In addition, the ratio of D-serine to total serine, as well as the levels of the amino acid glycinereflect the severity of cognitive and depressive symptoms.

Two Spies in the Blood Importance of the Discovery

According to Alessandro Usiello, director of the Ceinge Translational Neuroscience Laboratory and full professor of Clinical Biochemistry at Vanvitelli University, “This discovery opens up new scenarios for the application of gender medicine in the field of geriatrics”. The possibility of identifying early fragility in older women could be significantly improve the management and treatment of cognitive and depressive conditions that often accompany advanced age.

Future perspectives

The researchers now aim to extend the study to a larger number of patients and to delve deeper into the role of nutrition and the mechanisms organic which influence the levels of D-serine and glycine. The goal is to understand if the variations observed to be linked to brain damage or changes in the metabolism of organs peripherals.

