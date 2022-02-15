The process. Two blocks of “heavyweights” are vying for the leadership of the Farmers’ Association of the Fuerte Sur River. Some “titans” of agriculture lead Antonio Pineda and others César Galaviz. These two are running for the presidency that will be left by Marte Vega Román, who yesterday said goodbye to the Intercamaral, the space for the leaders of private initiative organizations. And it is that already on the 19th of this month, at 11:00 am, the assembly will be held for the election of the new board. This is going to be done in La Casona, due to the open space, recommended to prevent contagion and the spread of the coronavirus. Everyone tells the end of the film in their own way, but there are those who assure that there is nothing for anyone in the contest, since they see it as very even by virtue of the fact that the “mere mere” in agricultural production were divided: some with Pineda and others with Galaviz. They didn’t go one way. There are fewer days left to find out which leather the most straps came from.

hustlers. The Secretary of Welfare in Ahome, Clauda Canto, exposed the illegal collection of false managers for carrying out the procedures of the dependency supports. She even identified one as Rodolfo Rojo, who has been operating since last year charging 1,800 pesos. Canto assured that the procedures are free in the dependency, for which she called not to fall into the “scam”. It is good that he calls the citizens to denounce, but some say that Canto should take a step forward: formally denounce her, especially since there is a possible falsification of documents. And it may be that in the plot an official of the commune comes to light, one of those who were “baited” in the past administration.

Unknown. Doubt still exists about the intentions of who hacked the WhatsApp account of the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros. And it is that yesterday he confessed that he had no report of misuse of his whats in his contacts. What he did confirm is what some pointed out that he was not going to sit idly by: that it is being investigated and there are clues in the state, Jalisco and even Argentina.

The bets. There are some in the sports world who do not give Luis Ignacio “El Chicote” Ayala much time as a liaison in the northern area of ​​the Sinaloa Institute of Sports and Physical Culture. The reason is that it seems that he does not have a very good relationship with the general director of the state agency, Julio César Cascajares. There have already been signs of that, they say. It is mentioned that Ayala will suffer the same fate as in the chapmista government in which he did not make “chemistry” with the former general director of the Municipal Sports Institute in Ahome, Felipe Juárez, who managed to get rid of him. They say that the problem with the former major leaguer is that he has a very inflated ego. And the other is not far behind. It will be known if he lasts or not in the rochista administration.

Answer. Mochitense PRI senator Mario Zamora Gastélum endorsed the achievement that Governor Rubén Rocha Moya announced 100 million pesos to put the Benito Juárez highway in good condition. This is because the day before he had asked for his intervention due to the risk it represented for motorists due to its poor condition that he verified when traveling from Culiacán to this city. On that stretch he stopped to make a video that he uploaded to social networks. Rocha Moya announced the investment, but clarified that since December the problem of potholes on the highway has been resolved. And now Zamora Gastélum goes out of his way to acknowledge the governor and in one way or another “hits” the past administration by saying that the problem goes back a long time.