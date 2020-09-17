In the Lok Sabha on Thursday, two bills related to agriculture have been changed. One of these two legislators is the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the other is the Farmers (Protection and Empowerment Bill) 2020 on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services. The government has also faced opposition in the Lok Sabha regarding this bill.

Even the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur, who has joined the government himself, has resigned opposing these bills. Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal termed these bills in the Lok Sabha as anti-farmer move and said that the only minister of his party will resign. Soon after, Harsimrat Kaur announced her resignation. Now the question is arising as to why the old NDA constituents took such a step?

In fact, during the lockdown, three agricultural ordinances were brought on 5 June and farmers came to the streets to protest against these ordinances, especially with the announcement of the Parliament session. The government had indicated that in the monsoon session these Ordinances were promulgated by The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020; The Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Prize Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 will be passed and passed by Parliament. One of these bills was passed on Tuesday, while the remaining two bills were passed today.

The Congress on Thursday termed the agriculture-related bills as anti-farmer and strongly opposed them inside and outside Parliament and alleged that the government wants to eliminate farmers and benefit some capitalists. Former party president Rahul Gandhi claimed that these ‘black laws’ are being made for the exploitation of farmers and laborers.

He tweeted, “Modi ji promised to double the income of farmers. But” black laws of Modi government are being made to economically exploit farmers-agricultural laborers. This is a new form of ‘zamindari’ and some of Modi ji’s ‘friends will be zamindars of new India’. Agriculture market has been reduced, food security of the country has been erased.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday described the bills on agricultural yield and price assurance as ‘transformative’ and said that the mechanism of minimum support price (MSP) of farmers will continue and there will be no impact on the mechanism due to these bills. Tomar said that this is not a bill to bind the farmers, but a bill to give freedom to the farmers. This will increase competition, ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their produce and they will also have access to private investment and technology.