new Delhi: After the Lok Sabha, two bills related to farmers have been passed in the Rajya Sabha also amidst continuous opposition from the opposition. These bills are- The Farmers Produce Trade Bill 2020 and the Agricultural Services Agreement Bill 2020. Amid the uproar over the bill, opposition MPs raised slogans in the Well of the House. Rajiv Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked him to return to his seats. After the uproar in the House over the agricultural bills, the proceedings of the House were adjourned till 9 am yesterday.

Slogans shouting slogans reached the seat of the Deputy Chairman. Union Agriculture Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was responding to the opposition’s questions at that time. The Rajya Sabha proceedings were interrupted for some time due to the uproar. Earlier, the MPs of the opposition parties strongly opposed the two important bills brought by the Union Agriculture Minister for discussion in the Upper House, terming the two bills as a step against the interests of farmers and for the benefit of corporates. Both Bills have got the approval of the Lok Sabha.

Farmers’ income will not double before 2028: Derek

Taking a dig at the Centre’s claim of doubling farmers’ income by 2020, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday that it would not double before 2028. Discussing the Agriculture Bills introduced in the Rajya Sabha, the Trinamool MP said, “The Prime Minister said that the opposition is trying to mislead farmers. You promised to double farmers’ income by 2020. At the current rate, It won’t happen before 2028. “

Referring to the Land Acquisition Bill and Trinamool’s stand, Derek said, “How qualified is the Trinamool Congress to speak on the bill? Seven years ago .. We talked in favor of farmers during the Land Acquisition Bill. Later, Supreme The court said that the rights of farmers cannot be ignored.

The Trinamool leader also claimed that the income of farmers in West Bengal has doubled.

read this also-

Agriculture bill: Congress said- this bill is the death warrant of farmers, the government wants to promote the corporate world

Ram Vilas Paswan admitted to ICU, son Chirag gave information, said – Seats distribution in Bihar not yet