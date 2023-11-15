Real estate transactions at the Dubai Land Department amounted to more than two billion dirhams. Yesterday, the department witnessed the recording of 317 sales worth 1.51 billion dirhams, including 102 sales of land worth 1.06 billion dirhams, and 215 sales of apartments and villas worth 453.43 million dirhams. The most important land sales were worth 42.68 million dirhams in the Wadi Al Safa 3 area, followed by a sale worth 41.38 million dirhams in the Palm Jebel Ali area, followed by a sale worth 37.68 million dirhams in the Palm Jebel Ali area.

The Wadi Al Safa 2 region topped the regions in terms of the number of sales, recording 28 sales worth 35.65 million dirhams, followed by the Palm Jebel Ali area, recording 27 sales worth 665.76 million dirhams, followed by Me’aisam II, recording 14 sales worth 144.52 million dirhams.

Regarding the most important sales of apartments and villas, the most important sale was a sale worth 13 million dirhams in the first Nad Al Sheba area, followed by a sale worth 9.5 million dirhams in the fourth area of ​​Al Habiyah, and finally a sale worth 8.5 million dirhams in the Burj Khalifa area.

The Business Bay area topped the regions in terms of the number of apartment and villa sales, recording 22 sales worth 30.32 million dirhams, followed by the Burj Khalifa area, recording 21 sales worth 83.59 million dirhams, followed by Dubai Marina, recording 17 sales worth 44.32 million dirhams.

The mortgages recorded a value of 231.55 million dirhams, including 11 mortgages for lands worth 26.45 million dirhams, and 98 mortgages for villas and apartments worth 205.11 million dirhams, the most important of which was in the Palm Jumeirah area with a value of 31.8 million dirhams, and another in the Al Habiyah Fourth area with a value of 18.02 million dirhams.

As for donations, 29 donations were recorded, worth 299.27 million dirhams, the most important of which was in the Al Wasl region, worth 103.4 million dirhams, and another in the Al Barsha South Al Thani area, worth 60.55 million dirhams.