He Ourense CF, of First RFEF, and Elche, of Secondhave surprised two ‘Firsts’ this Sunday as Real Valladolid (3-2) and UD Las Palmas (4-0) to advance to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, in a single-match round of 32 tie in which Real Sociedad beat Ponferradina (0-2) and Celta and Leganés had more trouble than expected against Racing (2- 3) and Cartagena (1-2), respectively.

In O Couto, the Real Valladolid was unable to overcome Ourense CF (3-2), immersed in the relegation positions in Group 1 of the First RFEFdespite being ahead twice. The bottom of LaLiga saw how the Galician team neutralized its advantage twice in the first half and came back in the second to advance to the next round.

Raúl Moro put Diego Cocca’s team ahead after a quarter of an hour, but just two minutes later Jairo Noriega equalized the contest (min.17). The Moroccan Selim Amallah, in the 24th minute, made it 1-2 and Jerin Ramos responded again for the people from Ourense after half an hour to bring the tie to half-time (2-2).

Upon returning from the locker room, Ángel Sánchez, who in the previous round against Deportivo gave the ticket with his goal In the round of 32, he once again emerged as the protagonist with a goal in the 52nd minute that the Blanquivioleta team was unable to neutralize. Moro’s injury 20 minutes from the end forced the Pucelanos, who had already made all the changes, to play with ten for the last stretch, in which the scoreboard did not move.

He also gave the surprise Elche, fourth classified in Second, who crushed UD Las Palmas (4-0), in thirteenth place in the First Division, at the Martínez Valero. Despite its superiority, the Elche team had to wait until the 44th minute to confirm it with a goal from Rodrigo Mendoza.





Diego Martínez looked for answers on the bench by bringing on Mika Mármol and Alberto Moleiro, but it was Eder Sarabia’s team who struck again through the Austrian David Affengruber (min.56) and José Salinas (min.61). In the 71st minute, Nico Fernández closed the victory.

Real, Celta and Leganés pass

did not fail Real Sociedad, who eliminated Ponferradina in El Toralín (0-2) with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Brais Méndez. After a goalless first half and with both goalkeepers playing a leading role, the Guipuzcoan striker opened the scoring in the 55th minute by hunting down a dead ball in the area.

In the 69th minute, the Galician midfielder, who shortly before forced Ángel Jiménez to stretch with a shot from the edge of the area, extended the distance by perfectly resolving a one-on-one with the local goalkeeper. With this, Imanol Alguacil’s men will be in the round of 16 draw.





A lot more suffered was the victory of Celta de Vigo in Santanderwhere they sweated to defeat Racing in stoppage time (2-3) that took the lead twice and played with one less player from the 35th minute due to the expulsion of Álvaro Mantilla.

At eight minutes, Andrés Martín beat Iván Villar to unleash the joy of the Cantabrian parish, which Alfon was responsible for making worse by scoring the tie in the 20th minute. He himself would cause the red card for Mantilla, who knocked him down when he was the last man, and complicated the situation for the local team.

Despite this, Racing increased the score to 2-1 with an own goal from Javi Rodríguez. Claudio Giráldez’s men balanced the match again in the 86th minute with another own goal from Javi Castro, and, when the game was heading towards extra time, Alfon appeared to make it 2-3 definitive.

Also Leganés struggled to knock Cartagena out of the competition (1-2), which had managed to take the lead thanks to a goal from Luis Muñoz at 17 minutes. Munir El Haddadi, in the 28th minute, tied the match and Raba, already in the second half, managed to turn it around (min.51).