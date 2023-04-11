Julián Alvarez’s season at Manchester City has been more than impressive. Despite the fact that the Argentine has a secondary role behind Erling Haaland, the player has 13 goals in all competitions. Also recalling that in the middle of this season within Europe, the Argentine won the world cup with the Albiceleste team and although he started as a substitute, he ended up being a key man in the starting eleven of Argentina.
Guardiola is more than delighted with Julián’s work on the field. Every chance he gets, the coach praises the Argentine, who is not only a guy with plenty of goals, but also has a talent that makes him generate football for the rest of the world, which is why Manchester City has signed a million-dollar renovation in favor of his footballer, which by the way has not stopped the polls for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
The journalist Ekrem Konur reports that the two powerful teams had a meeting with the Álvarez entourage in recent days to probe their status. They want to know if the player is happy with his substitute role within City or if he values a short-term exit if that doesn’t change. Julián’s position today is clear, he is happy at Manchester City and the club is delighted with the player, so any movement this summer is impossible. ‘The spider’ could rethink his future the following year if his role does not increase.
