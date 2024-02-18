This again confirms the stereotype… In fact, nowadays the police should no longer be allowed to stop BMWs in that respect. But yes, two units have been seized in The Hague.

In surveys where people are asked 'who the biggest asos are', the German three always score highly. In a negative sense, that is. Whether that is completely fair is always the question. Maybe people just hate their boss, they secretly want one of those 'powerful' Germans themselves, or maybe an X5 once rolled over their foot. But it is a fairly globally distributed phenomenon.

Struggling

Of course, it is also true that you would prefer not to buy such a Dickschiff to speed along the A12 at 100 km/h. After all, that kills the spirit even faster than a long stay in the hands of the Gulag. A little tearing up every now and then is good for the soul. But, doing that in the Netherlands nowadays is fraught with risks.

Taken away

For example, the Traffic Police in The Hague have again taken two big BMWs from their rightful owners. The pair still walked out onto Beresteinlaan at 210 on the clock, after which the po-po gave chase. Including with another fat German, namely the A6 SIV (Rapid Intervention Vehicle).

SIV

The driver of the A6 could therefore legally speed along the Dutch roads, using the BMWs. Ultimately, the culprits were apprehended in Delft, which once again shows that you can tear a piece without causing an accident. But yes of course; a child could have crossed. And yes, the two have made quite a splash. The speed limit is often absurdly low these days. But to exceed it by more than double is also a bit much.

TO

Due to the latter fact, not only the driving licenses, but also the cars of the BMW brothers have been confiscated. It looks like it's two big Dreiers with an M Sport package. The Public Prosecution Service now formally decides whether the 'goods' will be returned, kept in custody or destroyed. Good thing or bad thing? Let us know in the comments!

