Two players hit the six scores of the 2,443 Mega-Sena Contest this Wednesday (12) and each will receive R$ 5.26 million. The draw took place tonight at Espaço Loterias CAIXA, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo. The tens drawn were: 01 – 05 – 12 – 13 – 17 – 31

One of the hitters made a simple Teimosinha bet (option to repeat the same game more times) at the Dias de Sorte lottery in Urucania (MG) and the other, from Araraquara (SP) also made a simple bet, but through Internet Banking.

The corner had 161 winning bets and each one will take BRL 13,732.65 and the court had 8,131 winning bets, with prizes of BRL 388.45.

In the next contest, with a draw on Saturday (15), the estimated prize is R$ 3 million.

Bets can be placed until 7pm today at lottery houses, on the Loterias CAIXA portal and on the Loterias CAIXA app. Bank customers can use CAIXA Internet Banking.

The value of a single bet on Mega-Sena is R$ 4.50.

