The investigating judge ordered the arrest of FM, the man who hit and killed the two Belgian tourists in Rome: he was under the influence of various drugs

The investigating judge ordered the arrest of FM, the man who invested and took the life of two Belgian tourists in Rome.

He was tracked down by law enforcement after his escape, thanks to surveillance cameras. The man, already known to the authorities, justified himself by saying that he fled since without a driving license and that he was convinced he had taken another car.

The two Belgian tourists had arrived in Rome a few days ago

Wibe Bijls and Jessy Dewildeman they were two Belgian tourists, who arrived in Rome for a vacation with friends. On their way to the hotel, they saw a bad car accident. So, I immediately got off for provide help to those in need. In that few moments, a hit-and-run hit them.

The young women lost their lives on the spot. Wibe was also in sweet waiting a few weeks.

The decision of the investigating judge

The Gip, in the order, wrote that FM had been driving with a suspended license since 2011 and that while he was behind the wheel, he was under the influence of drugs. After the tests, the hit-and-run tested positive for benzodiazepines, cannabinoids, cocaine, opiates and methadone.

The violence of the impact, which resulted in the almost immediate death of the girls, one thrown onto the opposite lane and the second into the overtaking lane of the lane affected by the accident, also suggests unequivocally that the suspect proceeded at a speed that, although still not ascertained, it was certainly not moderate and that he himself declared to be about 80/90 km per hour, therefore higher than the limit of 70 km per hour provided for on that road. It is therefore absolutely incredible that the suspect did not realize that he had hit the two victims, and his immediate escape, as soon as he got out of his car, is proof of this.

The man is accused of a double traffic crime, failure to rescue and driving without a license and under the influence of drugs. At the moment he is locked up in the Regina Coeli prisonin Rome.